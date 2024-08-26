Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSHQ. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $42.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

