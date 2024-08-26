Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chemours (CC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2024 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Chemours had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Chemours was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

