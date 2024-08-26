iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

