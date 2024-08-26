iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

