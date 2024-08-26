iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.