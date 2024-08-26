iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

