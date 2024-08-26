iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.17

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 6315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.