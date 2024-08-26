iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

