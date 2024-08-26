iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.85

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 20272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

