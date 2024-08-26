iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $437.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

