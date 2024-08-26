iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.59

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.59 and last traded at $191.59, with a volume of 17715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

