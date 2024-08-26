iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.77

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 3033218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

