iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 212.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

