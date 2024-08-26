iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.17

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 384929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

