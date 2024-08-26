iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.