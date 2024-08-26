iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.25

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.25 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 23086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.57.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
