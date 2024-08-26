iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.25

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.25 and last traded at $131.10, with a volume of 23086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.57.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

