iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Bank OZK lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.