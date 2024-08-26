iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.32

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.15, with a volume of 9082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

