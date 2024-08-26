iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,951,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

