iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU opened at $96.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.