IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives C$6.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

ISO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price target on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Haywood Securities raised IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Price Performance

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The stock has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$5.40.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.