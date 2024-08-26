Iteris, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Iteris in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Iteris Trading Up 0.4 %

ITI stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

