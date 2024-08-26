Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.45.

JKHY stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

