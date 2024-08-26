Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 1.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.74 and last traded at $113.00. 72,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 668,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 254,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.