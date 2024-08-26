Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,419,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 180,702 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,386.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

