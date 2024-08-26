Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.