JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

