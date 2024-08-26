John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.77

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 2916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $917.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

