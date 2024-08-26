Joshua Horowitz Acquires 10,096 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 10,096 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $23,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $15,680.00.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

BRN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

