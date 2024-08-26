JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JGRO opened at $75.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

