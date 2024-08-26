JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Gap Up to $64.64

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.64, but opened at $66.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF shares last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 2,726 shares.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

