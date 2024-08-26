JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $218.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

