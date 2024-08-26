Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 9.6%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 1,067,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,193,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

