Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $54,071,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

