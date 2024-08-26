Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.91.

Keyera Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.99. Keyera has a one year low of C$30.08 and a one year high of C$40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

