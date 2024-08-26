Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $65.91 on Monday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

