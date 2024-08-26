Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kforce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $3,103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $74.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.