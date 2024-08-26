Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.