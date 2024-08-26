Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

