Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after acquiring an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

