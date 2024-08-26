Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Head to Head Survey

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 3 1 2.67 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.83 $47.50 million $0.26 99.04 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

