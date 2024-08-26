KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

