KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $805.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $817.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $806.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.98. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.