Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $201.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

