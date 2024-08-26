Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after buying an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $47.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

