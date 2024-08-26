Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

