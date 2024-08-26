Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.85

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $750.07 million, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,081 shares of company stock worth $272,299 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

