Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 145.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

