Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.75

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 9323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVRO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lavoro

Lavoro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.