Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 928 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

